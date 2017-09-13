The First Trailer For the Mean Girls Broadway Musical Is Pretty Fetch

Mean Girls fans, rejoice, because it looks like the fervor surrounding Tina Fey's seminal 2004 comedy will never die. The story of a naive new high school student who gets swept up in the drama of three backstabbing frenemies is coming to Broadway, and the first official glimpse at the adaptation dropped on Wednesday in the form of a pretty fetch new trailer. Regina George (Taylor Louderman) is back in all her conniving glory, as are Karen Smith (Kate Rockwell) and Gretchen Wieners (Ashley Park). The musical will be directed by The Book of Mormon's Casey Nicholaw, while Fey herself is writing the book. Yeah, we can't wait.