This Might Be Miley Cyrus's Most Low-Key VMAs Performance Yet

Miley Cyrus gave a beautiful rendition of "Younger Now" when she hit the stage at the VMAs on Sunday night. The singer donned a vintage pink romper as she crooned the lyrics to her new hit single. Of course, it was her gorgeous voice that took center stage. The performance was certainly a big turnaround from when she hosted in 2015. Aside from rocking some crazy outfits, she also had a full-blown party on stage as she sang "Dooo It." We definitely can't wait to see what the rest of her album will sound like.