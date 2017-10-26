 Skip Nav
Netflix
These 46 New Titles Coming to Netflix in November Will Help You Survive Thanksgiving
Books
The 25 Must-Read Books Hitting Bookshelves This Fall
Outlander
39 of the Sexiest (Borderline NSFW) Moments From Outlander
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
People on Twitter Are Turning Movie Titles Into Millennial Struggles, and It's Real AF

Twitter's latest hashtag trend is perfect for a movie-lover who wants to have their avocado toast and eat it, too. On Wednesday, Twitter user @TagFemmes shared a call to arms along with @HashtagRoundup for followers to #MillennialAMovie. Not only are the results hilarious, but they're also so real. Like, almost too real ("Can't afford a Home Alone"). Once you finish your daily phone call with Sallie Mae, read on to see the best ones.

2
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
MillennialsTwitterMovies
Food News
You Can Now Order Food While Scrolling Through Facebook, and It's Almost TOO Easy
by Erin Cullum
Mark Zuckerberg's Yom Kippur Forgiveness Post 2017
2016 Election
In Yom Kippur Post, Mark Zuckerberg Seeks Forgiveness For Letting Facebook Divide the Country
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Why I Deleted My Facebook App
Facebook
The 1 Move That Made Me a Better Mom, Instantly
by Denise Stirk
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humor
This Facebook Account Is Dedicated to Every Single Instagram Boyfriend Out There
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds