23 Beloved Shows We Said Goodbye to in 2017
You Need to Watch Pink's Stunning Music Video With Channing Tatum Until the Very End
5 Theories That Could Explain Who Rey's Parents Are in Star Wars
40 Times You Understood Mindy Lahiri on a Personal Level

If you're in need of advice, there's no better person to consult than The Mindy Project's Mindy Lahiri. Thanks to her relatable one-liners and some serious real talk, Dr. Lahiri makes the perfect dream BFF. She's smart, successful, and hilarious, and she's never afraid to tell it like it is. Even better? She's played by our Hollywood girl-crush Mindy Kaling, who brings so much charm to the character that even in her most unflattering, out-there moments, you still think, "Yep, I love her." She also happens to be the show's creator, which makes her all the more impressive.

In honor of The Mindy Project's series finale (SAY IT ISN'T SO, HULU!), we're putting the spotlight on one of our all-time favorite women. Take a look at all the GIF-worthy moments when you perfectly understood Mindy Lahiri.

When she fully embraces being a total mess
When she's not ashamed to ask for what she *really* wants.
When she creates the world's most brilliant warrior name
When she defends her dietary rights
When she explains the art of pop music
When she calls for help
When she says what you've thought a million times
When she spells out the magic of a chocolate fountain
When she sheds light on her relationship strengths
When she combines drinking and beauty efforts
When she clarifies her street style inspiration
When she calls out a spoilers hater
When she lists her life plans
When she embraces the state of denial
When she very politely says she's bored
When she expresses some serious self-confidence
When she performs a celebrity-saving workout
When she really throws down in a drinking battle
When she outlines her workout regimen
When she accurately pins down the best-friend role
When she engages in some #realtalk
When she gets totally freaked out and takes a few precautions
When she knows that dessert will make everything OK
When she reveals her happily-ever-after dreams
When she really knows her night-out priorities
When she laments the dating pool
When she gives a nod to Yeezus
When she rightfully assumes everyone is checking her out
When she reveals her chick-flick routine
When she stops everything for a quick victory dance
When she stands by her dating habits
