40 Times You Understood Mindy Lahiri on a Personal Level

If you're in need of advice, there's no better person to consult than The Mindy Project's Mindy Lahiri. Thanks to her relatable one-liners and some serious real talk, Dr. Lahiri makes the perfect dream BFF. She's smart, successful, and hilarious, and she's never afraid to tell it like it is. Even better? She's played by our Hollywood girl-crush Mindy Kaling, who brings so much charm to the character that even in her most unflattering, out-there moments, you still think, "Yep, I love her." She also happens to be the show's creator, which makes her all the more impressive.

In honor of The Mindy Project's series finale (SAY IT ISN'T SO, HULU!), we're putting the spotlight on one of our all-time favorite women. Take a look at all the GIF-worthy moments when you perfectly understood Mindy Lahiri.