9 Movies to Watch If You're Obsessed With American Horror Story: Cult

You know what's so painful about American Horror Story: Cult? Well, I guess watching it in general is pretty painful, but fans of the show (and horror in general) probably have a much harder time waiting for new episodes to air. When it comes to such an addicting series, weeks can feel like months. Luckily for you, we've thought of a great way to fill time. Once you're done having a meltdown over the latest episode of AHS, you're going to need something to hold you over. We're turning to some great horror films that feature the things that make Cult so great: clowns, cults, and home invasion. Happy screaming! Or . . . streaming.