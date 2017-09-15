 Skip Nav
Humor
27 Quotes From Supernatural's Crowley That You'll Definitely Need in Your 20s
Shirtless
8 Sexy-as-Hell Shirtless Moments in 2017 Movies
Nostalgia
Only a True Sanderson Sister Will Ace This Hocus Pocus Quiz
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
9 Movies to Watch If You're Obsessed With American Horror Story: Cult

You know what's so painful about American Horror Story: Cult? Well, I guess watching it in general is pretty painful, but fans of the show (and horror in general) probably have a much harder time waiting for new episodes to air. When it comes to such an addicting series, weeks can feel like months. Luckily for you, we've thought of a great way to fill time. Once you're done having a meltdown over the latest episode of AHS, you're going to need something to hold you over. We're turning to some great horror films that feature the things that make Cult so great: clowns, cults, and home invasion. Happy screaming! Or . . . streaming.

The Strangers
The Invitation
The Purge
It
Hush
Rosemary's Baby
Clown
You're Next
The Devil's Rejects
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
American Horror Story CultAmerican Horror StoryHorrorMovies
Join The Conversation
Fall TV
by Andrea Reiher
Will The Flash Use His Ring in Justice League?
Ezra Miller
by Quinn Keaney
Board Games For Adults
Board Games
11 Board Games For Hosting a Tech-Free Party
by Tara Block
Clown Sex Scenes on American Horror Story: Cult
Sex
by Terry Carter
Hocus Pocus Quiz
Nostalgia
Only a True Sanderson Sister Will Ace This Hocus Pocus Quiz
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds