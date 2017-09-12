34 Things About This Week's American Horror Story: Cult That Had Us Hyperventilating

Spoilers for American Horror Story: Cult below!

Someone get Ryan Murphy on the phone, because that man is responsible for sending my blood pressure through the damn roof during this week's episode of American Horror Story: Cult. While watching "Don't Be Afraid of the Dark," I somehow surpassed the loud volume of hyperventilating I did during the premiere, waking up not only my boyfriend downstairs, but also my cat and perhaps the entire neighborhood. Do you think my therapist will accept personal checks from FX?

Anyway.

In season seven's second episode, we're treated to more creepy clown spottings. And a man dangling from a meat hook. And another terrifying encounter with Kai, who desperately needs a trip to the salon. OH, and how could we forget about that shooting?! Without further ado, let's dive into what went down this week before I pass out from fear (again).