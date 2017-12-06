 Skip Nav
Avengers Infinity War
Avengers: Infinity War — Everything You Need to Know, in 1 Place
Celebrity Interviews
Broad City's Abbi Jacobson on Giving Back During the Holidays and That Infamous Blue Bandage Dress
Holiday Entertainment
The 19 Best Christmas Movies You Can Watch on Netflix
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
15 Legendary Movies That Turned 50 This Year

Ah, the passage of time. One minute, it's your friend, and the next, it slaps you in the face. We're looking at 15 movies that came out a full 50 years ago — and damn, the list is surprising. While some of the movies do seem slightly ancient, others definitely don't feel like they're half a century old. Take a look at the list and weep silently.

Related
30 Movies That Turned 30 This Year
You Only Live Twice
Barefoot in the Park
Don't Look Back
The Taming of the Shrew
Doctor Dolittle
In Cold Blood
Cool Hand Luke
In the Heat of the Night
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner
Thoroughly Modern Millie
Valley of the Dolls
The Dirty Dozen
Bonnie and Clyde
The Jungle Book
The Graduate
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Best Of 2017Movies
Facebook
Facebook's Newest Feature Is All About Getting to Know Your Friends Better
by Chelsea Hassler
Why I Deleted My Facebook App
Facebook
The 1 Move That Made Me a Better Mom, Instantly
by Denise Stirk
If Toddlers Had Facebook
Humor
If Toddlers Had Facebook, This Is Exactly What Their Posts Would Look Like
by Alessia Santoro
How to Sell on Facebook Marketplace
Facebook
Facebook Shares 6 Insider Tips For Selling Items on Its New Marketplace
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Rodan and Fields Lash Boost
Facebook
This Rodan + Fields Product Actually Works — and No, I Don't Work For Them
by Kirbie Johnson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds