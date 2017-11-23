 Skip Nav
Best of 2017
23 Beloved Shows We Said Goodbye to in 2017
Friends
30 Friends Quotes You're Still Using Every Week
Grey's Anatomy
We Won't Get an Answer to That Grey's Anatomy Cliffhanger Until 2018
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
28 Perfect Songs For a Fall Wedding

There are a lot of music decisions to make when you plan a wedding, and that's why we have so many music guides to help you find the right songs for your event. But what if you're not searching by first dance, processional, or dance floor picks, and you're looking for something to match the general vibe instead? We've got that, too, and right now, we're focusing on Fall weddings as we close out Summer. Fall brides are picking their music now, so we have some options for music that just sounds distinctly Fall (think guitars, folkiness, and Ed Sheeran).

"Yours" by Ella Henderson
"Boom Clap" by Lennon & Maisy
"Salted Wound" by Sia
"Latch" (Acoustic) by Sam Smith
"Photograph" by Ed Sheeran
"Nothing Without Love" by Nate Ruess
"Everlasting Arms" by Vampire Weekend
"Dream a Little Dream of Me" by The Mamas & The Papas
"Arms" by Christina Perri
"I Only Have Eyes For You" by The Flamingos
"Young and Beautiful" by Lana Del Rey
"Ballad For My One True Love" by Mason Jennings
"A Thousand Years" by Christina Perri
"Falling Slowly" by Glen Hansard & Marketa Irglova
"Be Mine" by Alice Boman
"Heartbeats" by José González
"Mess Is Mine" by Vance Joy
"Wildest Dreams" by Taylor Swift
"Not a Bad Thing" by Justin Timberlake
"Lost Stars" by Adam Levine
"Skinny Love" by Birdy
"Halo" by Beyoncé
"Sea of Love" by Cat Power
"The Only Exception" by Paramore
"Coming Home" by Leon Bridges
"Like I'm Gonna Lose You" by Meghan Trainor ft. John Legend
"Lay Me Down" by Sam Smith
"Flightless Bird, American Mouth" by Iron and Wine
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Wedding MusicMusicFallWedding
Holiday
25+ Latin Songs That Make For the Perfect Holiday Playlist
by Vivian Nunez
St. Vincent Talking About New Album Masseduction Nov. 2017
St. Vincent
How St. Vincent's New Album Captures a Planet — and a Person — in Crisis
by Ryan Roschke
Riverdale Season 2 Soundtrack
Music
Riverdale's Soundtrack Is Absolute Fire This Season
by Kelsie Gibson
Outlander Theme Song
Outlander
Have You Noticed That Outlander's Theme Song Keeps Changing?
by Kamrun Nesa
Tiny Wedding Tattoos
Wedding Beauty
Tiny Wedding Tattoo Ideas Every Inked Bride Should Consider
by Lauren Levinson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds