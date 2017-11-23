28 Perfect Songs For a Fall Wedding

There are a lot of music decisions to make when you plan a wedding, and that's why we have so many music guides to help you find the right songs for your event. But what if you're not searching by first dance, processional, or dance floor picks, and you're looking for something to match the general vibe instead? We've got that, too, and right now, we're focusing on Fall weddings as we close out Summer. Fall brides are picking their music now, so we have some options for music that just sounds distinctly Fall (think guitars, folkiness, and Ed Sheeran).