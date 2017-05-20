 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
11 Reasons If You're Not Listening to My Favorite Murder You're Doing Life Wrong
Fall TV
Here's Your First Peek at Fall's New TV Shows!
Music
24 Fire Tracks You've Heard on the Final Season of Pretty Little Liars
Emma Watson
Exclusive: Emma Watson Is Brimming With Joy in Beauty and the Beast's Dance Scene

My Favorite Murder Podcast Review

11 Reasons If You're Not Listening to My Favorite Murder You're Doing Life Wrong

A photo posted by FINAL GIRLS (@wearefinalgirls) on

Were you hooked on Serial? Do you fall asleep to Forensic Files every night? Have you spent hours upon hours with your friends discussing Making a Murderer, The Jinx, and American Crime Story? Well, fellow murderinos, you've come to a safe space. I have a not-so-secret obsession with all things murder — which, I'll admit, sounds a little weird when you say it out loud — and discovering the My Favorite Murder podcast was like coming home . . . if your home is a really creepy cabin in the woods with bloodstains on the floorboards and strange noises coming from the basement.

If you can relate, here's why you need to listen MFM, like, yesterday.

  1. Cohosts Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark are f*cking hilarious. There are so many laugh-out-loud taglines and quotes that there are even drinking games and bingo boards with their best quirks and most-used phrases. Not to mention all the murder-themed merch you could dream of.
  2. But they also know where the line is. Even though they talk about murder and are super funny, they also make a point to be respectful of the victims. They make a really conscious effort to walk the line between being fascinated and entertained by murder but recognizing that they're talking about real people who died.
  3. This is a judgment-free zone. You are not alone! There is a whole badass community of MFM fans on social media who participate in smart, funny, and respectful conversations. Bonus: the Facebook group is private, so you can post serial killer stories to your heart's content without worrying that your mom will see it and get concerned about your well-being. Mom, I'm fine; I'm just fascinated by murder.
  1. You get recs for other cool murder-y things. They usually spend the beginning of each episode discussing the latest crime-related books, movies, TV shows, and even other podcasts. I've discovered all manner of binge-worthy Netflix shows thanks to their recommendations.
  2. It's like listening to your funny BFFs chatting about murder. Karen and Georgia are all of us trying (and sometimes failing) to remember the details of the latest true crime story we heard about. "I think it was San Diego, no wait, LA." "That was in the '80s, or maybe '90s?" If you're looking for hard-hitting journalism or pros with PhDs going into the science behind DNA, this might not be your cup of tea. But if you want to listen to two women excitedly tell riveting stories about true crime and get outraged about the injustices of the world while also saying the most ridiculous sh*t, you've come to the right place.
  3. It's not super graphic. Obviously, it's not sunshine and rainbows, but they try to keep their descriptions of the crimes from being over-the-top disturbing. They will often say things along the lines of, you can google it if you'd like to know more, but we aren't going to go into every little disgusting detail.
  4. It's hella feminist. In the words of Karen and Georgia, "Toxic masculinity ruins the party again." They are all about supporting women and get infuriated about all the sh*tty things that have been done to women. They also aren't afraid to apologize in episodes about anything they might have said that could have sounded offensive. I appreciate that they listen to their followers on social media and own up to their mistakes.
  1. It's sort of like therapy. Karen and Georgia talk openly and honestly about their struggles with anxiety and how their fears are part of the reason they're so fascinated by murder. Because we all know if you talk about being murdered enough, it won't happen to you — it's science.
  2. You get to hear hometown stories you maybe never heard before. They share other people's hometown stories in addition to their main "favorite murder" stories, so while you may have seen a Forensic Files episode or made-for-TV movie about the more famous true crime stories, the local picks are much more obscure yet equally as intriguing.
  3. Georgia's Siamese cat, Elvis. I'm sorry, but I can't get over Elvis's bizarrely human noise every time Georgia says, "Elvis, you want a cookie?"
  4. You get a lot of practical life advice, especially when it comes to not getting murdered. Like, if "you're in a cult, call your dad." For God's sake, don't go to a second location! Hitchhiking is the best way to guarantee you'll get murdered. And, of course, "F*ck politeness."

Now stay sexy, and don't get murdered.

Related
9 Podcasts to Get You Pumped About the New Season of Serial

Image Source: Instagram user wearefinalgirls
Join the conversation
My Favorite MurderPodcasts
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Podcasts
The Serial Team Is Releasing a New True-Crime Podcast
by Ashley Cooke
How to Make Hair Grow Stronger
Beauty Tips
3 Ways You've Been Sabotaging Your Hair's Health Without Realizing It
by Emily Orofino
Hottest Haircuts Summer 2017
Beauty Trends
These Are the Top 10 Summer Haircut Trends According to Pros
by Wendy Gould
Career
5 Reasons Gretchen Rubin's Podcast Project Is a Career Game-Changer
by Kate Emswiler
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed's Cute Instagram Posts
Celebrity Couples
by Kelsie Gibson
What Makeup Is Safe During Pregnancy?
Pregnancy
by Annie Gabillet
Yara Shahidi Inspiring Moments
Yara Shahidi
by Terry Carter
Best Horror Movies About Sharks
Summer
by Quinn Keaney
Money Podcasts
Money
Time Is Money: The Best Financial Podcasts to Listen to While Living Your Life
by Alyssa Fischer
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Facebook
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
Movies Based on Stephen King Books
Halloween
5 Movies You Didn't Know Came From Stephen King
by Ryan Roschke
Supermarket Employee Gives Mom Flowers After Son's Tantrum
Toddlers
After Her Son's Tantrum at the Supermarket, This Mom Receives a Sweet Surprise From a Stranger
by Marina Liao
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds