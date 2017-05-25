 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
38 New Movies and TV Shows You Can Binge on Netflix in June
Entertainment News
TV Scorecard: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Canceled in 2017?
The Keepers
The Keepers: 6 Theories About What Really Happened to Sister Cathy
Maisie Williams
Game of Thrones: 5 Things That Will Likely Happen to Arya Stark in Season 7
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 39  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
38 New Movies and TV Shows You Can Binge on Netflix in June

If your idea of a great Summer includes less lounging on the beach and more lounging on the couch, Netflix has you covered. The streaming service has plenty of incredible movies and TV shows on hand already, but June's arrival also means the addition of some brand spankin' new titles. From watching tiny animated versions of Anna Kendrick and Justin Timberlake do their thing in Trolls, to the highly anticipated new season of Orange Is the New Black, your Netflix addiction is about to get kicked up a notch. Take a look at what's being added ahead.

Previous Next
Join the conversation
Netflix RoundupNetflixTVMovies
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Game of Thrones
15 Very Important Things the New Game of Thrones Pictures Tell Us
by Ryan Roschke
New Movies on Netflix February 2017
Netflix
33 New Movies and TV Shows to Watch on Netflix in February
by Kelsie Gibson
13 Reasons Why Facts
13 Reasons Why
16 Things You Didn't Know About 13 Reasons Why
by Maggie Pehanick
Netflix
Netflix's Best Stoner Movies to Watch on April 20
by Maggie Pehanick
Master of None Food GIFs
Aziz Ansari
15 Times Aziz Ansari Felt the Same Way as You Do About Food
by Erin Cullum
13 Reasons Why Parent's Guide
Tweens and Teens
7 Things You Need to Know Before Your Teen Watches 13 Reasons Why
by Alessia Santoro
New Movies on Netflix in April 2017
Netflix
37 Movies and Shows Coming to Netflix in April
by Maggie Pehanick
Movies Expiring on Netflix in March 2017
Netflix
Every Movie and TV Show Expiring on Netflix in March
by Kelsie Gibson
Documentaries That Make You Smarter
2016 Election
12 Documentaries to Watch If You Want to Stay Woke
by Nile Cappello
The Keepers' Gemma and Abbie | Video
Netflix
by Joanna Sloame
Who Is the Narrator in 13 Reasons Why Season 2?
13 Reasons Why
13 Reasons Why Will Have a Different Narrator in Season 2 — but Who?
by Maggie Pehanick
Who Is Father Joseph Maskell?
The Keepers
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds