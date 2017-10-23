 Skip Nav
Netflix's New List of November Titles Will Make You Excited to Go Home For Thanksgiving

Sure, Netflix is getting rid of a ton of beloved TV shows in November, but you know what? They're also adding a whole bunch of incredible new titles. Just like in October, the streaming giant is adding some highly-anticipated originals (like Marvel's The Punisher series), as well as old favorites like Men in Black. Check out the full list of movies and TV shows below!

42
Men in Black
Casper
Chappie
Charlotte's Web
Field of Dreams
Michael Clayton
Oculus
Scary Movie
Pursuit of Happyness
The Reader
The Whole Nine Yards
To Rome With Love
Undercover Grandpa
Where the Day Takes You
All About the Money
Alias Grace
The Homesman
The Veil
The Dinner
The Journey Is the Destination
The Killing Ground
Project Mc²: Part 6
Lady Dynamite, Season 2
Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
9
Longmire, the Final Season
Marvel's The Punisher
Spirit: Riding Free, Season 3
Piranha
12
