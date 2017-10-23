New Movies on Netflix November 2017
Netflix's New List of November Titles Will Make You Excited to Go Home For Thanksgiving
Sure, Netflix is getting rid of a ton of beloved TV shows in November, but you know what? They're also adding a whole bunch of incredible new titles. Just like in October, the streaming giant is adding some highly-anticipated originals (like Marvel's The Punisher series), as well as old favorites like Men in Black. Check out the full list of movies and TV shows below!
