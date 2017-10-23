 Skip Nav
Stranger Things
Stranger Things Season 2: Everything We Know
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 45 Movies You Need to Know About This Fall

Movies Leaving Netflix in November 2017

You Have Less Than a Month to Watch How I Met Your Mother Before It Leaves Netflix

Once again, the time has come to say goodbye to some of our favorite movies and shows on Netflix. While there are some exciting new additions coming in November, such as Marvel's The Punisher, the streaming service is getting rid of some gems including the entire Matrix franchise and some beloved sitcoms. Needless to say, if you haven't watched How I Met Your Mother all the way through, we suggest starting now.

Nov. 1

Back to the Secret Garden
Black Books, series one-three
Christmas with the Kranks
Get Rich or Die Tryin'
Hard Candy
Hugo
Ravenous
The Brothers
The Legend of Hell House
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Newton Boys
Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas
Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express
Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish
Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines
Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas
Twilight
V for Vendetta

Nov. 3

Do I Sound Gay?

Nov. 5

Hannah Montana: The Movie
Heavyweights
Sky High

Nov. 8

The Heartbreak Kid

Nov. 11

Goosebumps

Nov. 13

How I Met Your Mother, seasons one-nine

Nov. 15

Jessie, seasons one-four
The Human Centipede: First Sequence
We Are Still Here

Nov. 16

Cristela, season one
Dream House
Joan Rivers: Don't Start with Me
The Break-Up

Nov. 17

Reggie Yates Outside Man, volume two
Somewhere Only We Know

Nov. 22

The Warlords

Nov. 25

Gringolandia, seasons one-three

Nov. 30

Hatched
Legends, seasons one-two
The Gambler

Image Source: CBS
Join the conversation
Netflix RoundupNetflixMovies
Halloween
GLOW Up This Halloween With These '80s-Tastic Costumes Inspired by the Show
by Quinn Keaney
Who Plays Debbie in Mindhunter?
Mindhunter
Get to Know the Rising Star Behind Mindhunter's Captivating Debbie
by Kelsey Garcia
Nancy Wheeler's Style From Stranger Things
Stranger Things
Let's Take a Moment to Appreciate the Perfectly Preppy Style Choices of Stranger Things' Nancy Wheeler
by Samantha Sutton
Sexiest TV Shows on Netflix October 2017
Netflix
You Know You Want Something Steamy to Binge-Watch in October! 15 Sexy Shows on Netflix
by Stacey Nguyen
Who Is Dr. Wendy Carr From Mindhunter Based On?
Mindhunter
The Influential Trailblazer Who Inspired Mindhunter's Dr. Wendy Carr
by Kelsey Garcia
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds