You Have Less Than a Month to Watch How I Met Your Mother Before It Leaves Netflix

Once again, the time has come to say goodbye to some of our favorite movies and shows on Netflix. While there are some exciting new additions coming in November, such as Marvel's The Punisher, the streaming service is getting rid of some gems including the entire Matrix franchise and some beloved sitcoms. Needless to say, if you haven't watched How I Met Your Mother all the way through, we suggest starting now.

Nov. 1

Back to the Secret Garden

Black Books, series one-three

Christmas with the Kranks

Get Rich or Die Tryin'

Hard Candy

Hugo

Ravenous

The Brothers

The Legend of Hell House

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Newton Boys

Thomas & Friends: A Very Thomas Christmas

Thomas & Friends: Holiday Express

Thomas & Friends: Merry Winter Wish

Thomas & Friends: The Christmas Engines

Thomas & Friends: Ultimate Christmas

Twilight

V for Vendetta

Nov. 3

Do I Sound Gay?

Nov. 5

Hannah Montana: The Movie

Heavyweights

Sky High

Nov. 8

The Heartbreak Kid

Nov. 11

Goosebumps

Nov. 13

How I Met Your Mother, seasons one-nine

Nov. 15

Jessie, seasons one-four

The Human Centipede: First Sequence

We Are Still Here

Nov. 16

Cristela, season one

Dream House

Joan Rivers: Don't Start with Me

The Break-Up

Nov. 17

Reggie Yates Outside Man, volume two

Somewhere Only We Know

Nov. 22

The Warlords

Nov. 25

Gringolandia, seasons one-three

Nov. 30

Hatched

Legends, seasons one-two

The Gambler