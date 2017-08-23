 Skip Nav
The 54 New Movies You Need to Watch on Netflix in September

Netflix blesses us with a bevy of new movies and TV shows to zone out in front of, and September is no different. From old-school classics like Jaws and Pulp Fiction to Disney's magical live-action reboot of Beauty and the Beast — not to mention the return of Narcos — the streaming service is offering up a pretty great selection for those cozy nights in. The following titles will be available throughout September, and in the meantime you can keep enjoying August's awesome picks.

Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Gangs of New York
Disney's Mulan
Disney's Hercules
Dead Poets Society
City of God
Little Evil
Final Fantasy XIV Dad of Light: Season 1
Narcos: Season 3
Deep Blue Sea
Pulp Fiction
Requiem For a Dream
The Squid and the Whale
The Secret Garden
The Rugrats Movie
The Last Shaman
She's Gotta Have It
Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live From Atlanta
Vincent N Roxxy
Marc Maron: Too Real
Facing Darkness
Like Crazy
Newsies: The Broadway Musical
A Good American
The Blacklist: Season 4
The Confession Tapes
BoJack Horseman: Season 4
The Walking Dead: Season 7
Portlandia: Season 7
