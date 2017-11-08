Niall Horan and Maren Morris Performance at 2017 CMA Awards
Niall Horan's Dreamy CMAs Duet With Maren Morris Will Make You a Country Music Fan
We never thought a former One Direction singer going country would make our hearts do backflips, but here we are. On Wednesday night, Niall Horan made his debut on the CMAs stage to perform his hit "Seeing Blind" from his Flicker album alongside Marren Morris. Aside from looking absolutely handsome with his guitar and perfect hair, the Irish singer gave us actual chills with his swoon-worthy voice.
Image Source: ABC