 Skip Nav
Game of Thrones
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns
Fall TV
Who Is the Killer on Riverdale? Let's Break Down the Most Likely Suspects
Best of 2017
24 Beloved Shows That Are Ending in 2017

Niall Horan and Maren Morris Performance at 2017 CMA Awards

Niall Horan's Dreamy CMAs Duet With Maren Morris Will Make You a Country Music Fan

We never thought a former One Direction singer going country would make our hearts do backflips, but here we are. On Wednesday night, Niall Horan made his debut on the CMAs stage to perform his hit "Seeing Blind" from his Flicker album alongside Marren Morris. Aside from looking absolutely handsome with his guitar and perfect hair, the Irish singer gave us actual chills with his swoon-worthy voice.

Image Source: ABC
Join the conversation
Niall HoranAward SeasonCMA AwardsMusicTV
Pink
Pink's Soulful CMAs Performance Is the Only One You Actually Have to See
by Terry Carter
Pitbull Speech Latin AMAs Video 2017
Pitbull
Pitbull Gives a Powerful Speech at the Latin AMAs That Donald Trump Would Definitely Hate
by Celia Fernandez
Niall Horan at the American Music Awards 2016
Niall Horan
Niall Horan Looked Really, Really Good at the American Music Awards
by Caitlin Hacker
Shawn Mendes and Niall Horan Sing "Mercy"
Award Season
Niall Horan and Shawn Mendes Teamed Up For a Backstage Rendition of "Mercy"
by Maggie Panos
Latin Party Playlist
Spotify
20 Songs That'll Get Everyone on the Dance Floor at Your Next Party
by Vivian Nunez
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds