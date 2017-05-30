Jason Bateman and Laura Linney Are Darker Than We've Ever Seen Them in the Ozark Trailer

If binging gritty crime shows is your thing, then boy oh boy, Netflix has a new show for you. The first teaser trailer for Ozark has dropped, and although it doesn't give us too many details re: plot, the general gist is that Jason Bateman and Laura Linney get in deep with a drug lord, forcing them to launder millions at their resort in Missouri's Ozarks. It has all the makings of your next favorite thriller: Hiding stacks of cash in the wall? Check. A scene in a grimy strip club? Check. Burning a body and a house? Double check. Keep an eye out for the episodes, which arrive on July 21.