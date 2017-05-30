Ozark TV Show Trailer
Jason Bateman and Laura Linney Are Darker Than We've Ever Seen Them in the Ozark Trailer
If binging gritty crime shows is your thing, then boy oh boy, Netflix has a new show for you. The first teaser trailer for Ozark has dropped, and although it doesn't give us too many details re: plot, the general gist is that Jason Bateman and Laura Linney get in deep with a drug lord, forcing them to launder millions at their resort in Missouri's Ozarks. It has all the makings of your next favorite thriller: Hiding stacks of cash in the wall? Check. A scene in a grimy strip club? Check. Burning a body and a house? Double check. Keep an eye out for the episodes, which arrive on July 21.