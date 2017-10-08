John Boyega Is Humanity's Last Hope in the New Pacific Rim Uprising Trailer

Pacific Rim Uprising might not have Charlie Hunnam or Idris Elba's characters from Guillermo del Toro's 2013 sci-fi action film, but that doesn't mean the sequel looks any less epic. The first trailer for the upcoming movie, due out March 23, stars John Boyega as Jake Pentecost, one of humanity's last hopes in the stand against "the monsters that destroyed our cities, and the monsters we created to stop them." Charlie Day, Rinko Kikuchi, and Burn Gorman are set to reprise their roles from the original and will be joined by Scott Eastwood, Tian Jing, and Jin Zhang.