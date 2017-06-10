 Skip Nav
Parenthood Scene About Max Braverman Being Bullied

The 1 Parenthood Scene That Still Makes Its Own Writer Cry

Parenthood fans, even though it's been three years since the show's finale, I'm sure it's easy to think of a scene that made you cry. The notoriously tear-jerking show is still so impactful that at ATX this weekend, one of its writers teared up just talking about one of the scenes. On a panel about TV dramas, David Hudgins, a writer on Parenthood and Friday Night Lights, was asked if he'd written any scenes from his own life onto a show.

Hudgins talked about a season five episode of Parenthood in which Max Braverman (Max Burkholder) is bullied on a camping trip and another kid pees in his canteen. As Hudgins described what Max's mother, Kristina, does — she climbs into the backseat to comfort Max — Hudgins's voice broke. "I had seen my wife do that," he explained, totally overcome with emotion.

No, there was not a dry eye in the house, as far as I could tell.

Image Source: NBC
