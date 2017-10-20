 Skip Nav
Don't Wait Until December to Listen to Pentatonix's Stunning Holiday Cover

While everyone else is planning their Halloween costumes, Pentatonix is getting a head start on the holidays with the deluxe edition of A Pentatonix Christmas. On Friday, the popular a cappella group released the visually stunning video for their equally beautiful cover of "Away in a Manger." Just like their previous holiday tunes, their harmonies will give you chills (even without their former bandmate, Avi Kaplan, in the mix). So, go ahead, listen to Christmas music in October. I certainly won't judge.

