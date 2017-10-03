 Skip Nav
Have a Pretty Little Liars Halloween With These Costume Ideas

It's no secret that Pretty Little Liars had a serious dark side. The show constantly kept you guessing, and that's why it's still the perfect inspiration for Halloween. The shocking series finale has come and gone, and with the show recently over, there's no time like the present to channel an iconic Rosewood character on the scariest day of the year.

"A.D."
Mary Drake
Archer Dunhill
Jenna Marshall
Radley Sanitarium Nurses
Alison DiLaurentis (The Night of the Disappearance)
Alison DiLaurentis (as Red Coat)
Wren Kingston
Spencer Hastings
Spencer Hastings (as a Radley Patient)
Toby Cavanaugh (as a Police Officer)
The Queen of Hearts
The Black Swan
Emily Fields
The Black Widow
Hanna Marin
Hanna Marin (After She Goes Edgy)
Gas Mask Man
Caleb Rivers
Aria Montgomery
The Liars in Their Orange Jumpsuits
Charles DiLaurentis
The Liars in Their Destroyed Prom Dresses
The Liars on Prom Night
The Liars From the Christmas Episode
Mona From the Christmas Episode
Cece Drake From the Christmas Episode
