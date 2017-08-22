20 Princess Bride Quotes Still Good For Everyday Usage

Fans of the 1987 film The Princess Bride (us included) are always excited to reminisce about the romantic fantasy classic. The movie is memorable for so many reasons (like Robin Wright's breathtaking beauty, Elwes's breathtaking beauty, Andre the Giant, and R.O.U.S.s), but it may be most famous for its quotable lines. In celebration, we've rounded up the best quotes, which, incidentally, you can still use in your everyday life.