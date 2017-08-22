 Skip Nav
20 Princess Bride Quotes Still Good For Everyday Usage

Fans of the 1987 film The Princess Bride (us included) are always excited to reminisce about the romantic fantasy classic. The movie is memorable for so many reasons (like Robin Wright's breathtaking beauty, Elwes's breathtaking beauty, Andre the Giant, and R.O.U.S.s), but it may be most famous for its quotable lines. In celebration, we've rounded up the best quotes, which, incidentally, you can still use in your everyday life.

Bet You Forgot These Actors Were Also in The Princess Bride
Cary Elwes Reveals a Behind-the-Scenes Look at The Princess Bride

When You're at a Wedding
When Someone Asks You to Do Something
When Something Seems Overly Mushy
When You Cannot Believe Something
When You Need to Correct Someone's Speech
When You Have Lots of Peanuts to Share
When You're Displaying Your Swimming Skills
When Someone Is Making Fun of You
When You Really Need to Get Your Point Across
When You Want to Be Clever and Cynical
When You're Being Ultraromantic
When You're Giving Advice About Taking Wagers
Right Before You Get Hit by an R.O.U.S.
When You Need to Insult Someone
When Anyone Uses the Term "True Love"
When You Just Need One Funny Word to Say
When You're Seeing Your Friends Off
When You're Telling Someone How Busy You Are
When You Need a Really, Really Good Insult
Anytime You Need to Feel Tough . . . or Just Anytime
Latest Entertainment
