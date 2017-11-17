 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Wow, Rampage Looks Like the Most Bonkers Movie of All Time, and I Can't Wait to See It
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 45 Movies You Need to Know About
Game of Thrones
These 31 Epic Game of Thrones T-Shirts Rule More Than the 7 Kingdoms
Grey's Anatomy
4 Times Grey's Anatomy Has Used "The Tumor Plot"

Rampage Trailer

Wow, Rampage Looks Like the Most Bonkers Movie of All Time, and I Can't Wait to See It

Do you think Dwayne Johnson ever gets tired of saving the world? If the trailer for Rampage is any indication, probably not. After previously keeping some of America's biggest cities safe from catastrophic earthquakes, tsunamis, and Charlize Theron, he's back. This time around, he plays zoologist Davis Okoye, who has to stop his best friend (a giant gorilla named George) from destroying a city that's also being plagued by a 30-foot wolf and a massive crocodile. Just a normal day for him, right? The action flick, which is based on the classic video game from the '80s, hits theaters on April 20.

Join the conversation
Movie TrailersRampageDwayne JohnsonMovies
Movie Trailers
Remember How Terrifying The Strangers Was? Well, the Sequel Is Coming
by Ryan Roschke
Romance Movies Out in 2017
Movie Trailers
2017's Romance Movies Are Sultry, Charming, and Everything in Between
by Macy Cate Williams
Dwayne The Rock Johnson's Cheat Meal
Dwayne Johnson
Holy Sh*t, The Rock's Cheat Meal Could Feed a Small Army
by Michele Foley
Downsizing Trailer
Movie Trailers
If You're a Fan of the Tiny-House Trend, You'll Love Matt Damon's New Movie
by Quinn Keaney
Deadpool 2 Trailer
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Will Make You "Wet on Wet" While Watching the New Deadpool 2 Teaser
by Maggie Panos
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds