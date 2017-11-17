Wow, Rampage Looks Like the Most Bonkers Movie of All Time, and I Can't Wait to See It

Do you think Dwayne Johnson ever gets tired of saving the world? If the trailer for Rampage is any indication, probably not. After previously keeping some of America's biggest cities safe from catastrophic earthquakes, tsunamis, and Charlize Theron, he's back. This time around, he plays zoologist Davis Okoye, who has to stop his best friend (a giant gorilla named George) from destroying a city that's also being plagued by a 30-foot wolf and a massive crocodile. Just a normal day for him, right? The action flick, which is based on the classic video game from the '80s, hits theaters on April 20.