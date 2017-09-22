Sorry, Jack and Rebecca: Randall and Beth Are the Best Couple on This Is Us

This Is Us is full of emotional moments, but the love stories are what really make us swoon. While Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) are the heart of the series (they're the head of the Pearson family, after all), it's Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth's (Susan Kelechi Watson) marriage that stands out as our favorite. Not only are they picture-perfect in every way, but their honest and open relationship is something we all aspire toward. Yep, there's no denying that Beth and Randall are definitely the best couple on the show.