Sorry, Jack and Rebecca: Randall and Beth Are the Best Couple on This Is Us

This Is Us is full of emotional moments, but the love stories are what really make us swoon. While Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) are the heart of the series (they're the head of the Pearson family, after all), it's Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth's (Susan Kelechi Watson) marriage that stands out as our favorite. Not only are they picture-perfect in every way, but their honest and open relationship is something we all aspire toward. Yep, there's no denying that Beth and Randall are definitely the best couple on the show.

They're Playful With Each Other
Their Chemistry Is Off the Charts
They Make a Damn Fine Couple
They Know How to Cheer Each Other Up
They Support Each Other Through Thick and Thin
They Aren't Afraid to Put the Other in Their Place
They Can Be Their Authentic Selves With One Another
They Know Each Other Like the Back of Their Hands
They Are So in Love, It Hurts
They're the Picture-Perfect Couple
Latest Entertainment
