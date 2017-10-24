 Skip Nav
Netflix
New on Netflix in October: 45 New Titles, Including Stranger Things Season 2!
Netflix
These 46 New Titles Coming to Netflix in November Will Help You Survive Thanksgiving
Emilia Clarke
Star Wars: Everything We Know About the Han Solo Spinoff Movie (Including the Title!)
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Outlander Fans Are Still Drooling Over That Adorably Awkward (and HOT) Sex Scene

After a brief hiatus, Outlander returned on Sunday night with a highly (and hotly) anticipated scene between recently reunited lovebirds Claire and Jamie. The romantic as hell "Print Shop" scene — which begins in the previous episode when Jamie faints upon seeing his long-lost love — completely and totally delivers. Outlander doesn't shy away from acknowledging that Jamie and Claire's dynamic isn't what it used to be, and they need some time to find their old rhythms again.

After catching up on each others' lives over dinner (and discussing their daughter, Brianna), the pair finally succumbs to the sexual tension in the room of the brothel where they're staying (yes, a brothel). They slowly strip down in a scene reminiscent of their wedding night and begin to discover each other all over again. It's the perfect mixture of fumbling awkwardness and the passion we've come to expect from them ("Do it now, and don't be gentle!"), which results in one of the most tender and memorable sex scenes in the show's history.

Suffice it to say, fans had a lot of feelings about it, which they shared on Twitter.

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Sam HeughanCaitriona BalfeOutlanderTwitterSexTV
Outlander
5 Shows to Watch If You Love Game of Thrones
by Maggie Panos
Outlander Season 4 Cast
Outlander
What You Need to Know About the New Characters Joining Outlander Season 4
by Quinn Keaney
What Happens If You Masturbate Every Day?
Advice
What Can Happen to Your Body If You Masturbate Every Day
by Isadora Baum
Sam Heughan Pictures on Outlander
Sam Heughan
The 38 Sexiest Pictures of Jamie on Outlander
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Who Is the Man Threatening Jamie on Outlander?
Outlander
Outlander: What You Need to Know About the Man Who Threatens Jamie
by Andrea Reiher
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds