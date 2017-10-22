 Skip Nav
Photos From Jamie and Claire's Outlander Reunion Are Here to Steam Up Your Screen

The world might feel like it's falling apart, but just remember: Claire and Jamie have one hell of a sex scene planned for Outlander this weekend. After getting a small taste of what would go down between the sheets last week, Starz has blessed us with a few more looks at the long-separated lovebirds' epic reunion. From near kisses to romantic glances (and OK, also a glimpse of Fergus all grown up), it's a lot to take in. When it all finally happens, we have a feeling we're going to faint faster than Jamie did during the print shop scene.

