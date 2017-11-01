 Skip Nav
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 45 Movies You Need to Know About
Netflix
These 46 New Titles Coming to Netflix in November Will Help You Survive Thanksgiving
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Stranger Things Fans Have Finally Realized Jim Hopper Is Kinda, Sorta Smokin' Hot

After ripping through season two of Stranger Things at speeds only comparable to Billy Hargrove's Camaro, fans were left with boatloads of mixed feelings. Some simply can't get over Steve and Dustin's adorable friendship or just how pure of a character Bob Newby is, while others (myself included, TBH) experienced a newfound attraction to a somewhat unexpected character: Chief Jim Hopper.

Whether he's wearing his fits-like-a-glove police chief uniform or a flannel shirt with the sleeves rolled up, Hopper's the unsung babe of the series, and the internet seems to agree. Ever since season two debuted on Netflix, viewers have expressed their love for the Hawkins police chief all over social media. Ahead is just a sampling of hilariously on-point tweets from Stranger Things fans who have the hots for Hopper and aren't afraid to show it. If these don't convince you of his daddy potential, maybe reliving his smooth dance moves will?

Related
Eleven and Hopper's Storyline Is the Best Thing About Stranger Things 2
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
David HarbourStranger ThingsTwitterFall TVTV
Fall TV
This Is Us Obsessing Over the Show's Spot-On Halloween Costumes
by Ryan Roschke
How Old Are the Kids on Stranger Things?
Fall TV
Stranger Things Age Investigation: How Old Are the Kids in the Cast?
by Brittney Stephens
Who Does the Music For Stranger Things?
Fall TV
Meet the 2 Guys Behind the Eerily Perfect Music in Stranger Things
by Chelsea Hassler
Flip or Flop Forth Worth
HGTV
Meet the Stars of HGTV's Most Highly Anticipated New Fall Show
by Maggie Winterfeldt
American Horror Story: Cult Easter Eggs
Fall TV
All of American Horror Story: Cult's Sneaky Little Easter Eggs
by Ryan Roschke
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds