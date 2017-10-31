24 Pure AF Tweets About the Best New Character on Stranger Things: Bob Newby

BIG OL' SPOILERS for Stranger Things season two below!

Bob the Brain? More like Bob the Superhero, am I right?

Bob Newby (Sean Astin), Stranger Things season two's mild-mannered, dad-joke-loving RadioShack employee, has quickly ousted Barb as the internet's doomed fan favorite on the Netflix hit. And how could he not? Throughout the new episodes, Bob easily establishes himself as Hawkins's most beautiful cinnamon roll, too good for this world, too pure. And of course, because nothing beautiful can stay that way on Stranger Things, Bob's run comes to a grisly end in episode eight. Why you gotta do this to me, Duffer Brothers? WHY?

Fortunately, I'm not alone in my Bob-less misery. As soon as people on Twitter binged their way up to "The Mind Flayer," they wasted no time in airing their grievances with the heroic but tragic way Astin's character goes out. While I go sob myself to sleep for the fourth night in a row, keep scrolling to see the best reactions.