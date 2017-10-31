 Skip Nav
Fall
Fall Movie Preview: 45 Movies You Need to Know About
Netflix
Hot Damn, Netflix Has an AMAZING Selection of Horror Movies Right Now
Halloween
15 Horror Movie Halloween Costumes That Will Have You Kicking Ass on Oct. 31
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
24 Pure AF Tweets About the Best New Character on Stranger Things: Bob Newby

BIG OL' SPOILERS for Stranger Things season two below!

Bob the Brain? More like Bob the Superhero, am I right?

Bob Newby (Sean Astin), Stranger Things season two's mild-mannered, dad-joke-loving RadioShack employee, has quickly ousted Barb as the internet's doomed fan favorite on the Netflix hit. And how could he not? Throughout the new episodes, Bob easily establishes himself as Hawkins's most beautiful cinnamon roll, too good for this world, too pure. And of course, because nothing beautiful can stay that way on Stranger Things, Bob's run comes to a grisly end in episode eight. Why you gotta do this to me, Duffer Brothers? WHY?

Fortunately, I'm not alone in my Bob-less misery. As soon as people on Twitter binged their way up to "The Mind Flayer," they wasted no time in airing their grievances with the heroic but tragic way Astin's character goes out. While I go sob myself to sleep for the fourth night in a row, keep scrolling to see the best reactions.

Related
Jim Hopper Dancing Is the Stranger Things 2 Meme We Never Knew We Needed
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Stranger ThingsNetflixTV
Digital Life
Facebook Just Added 7 Secret Easter Eggs — Here's How You Can Trigger Them Right Now
by Chelsea Hassler
What Not to Post on Facebook
Tech Tips
6 Things You Should Never Post on Facebook
by Lisette Mejia
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Pantsuit Nation Libby Chamberlain Interview 2017
Women
The Founder of Pantsuit Nation Talks Making "Mistakes" and Meeting Hillary Clinton
by Lisa Peterson
Boyfriends of Instagram Facebook
Humor
This Facebook Account Is Dedicated to Every Single Instagram Boyfriend Out There
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds