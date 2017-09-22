 Skip Nav
Lady Gaga's Five Foot Two Documentary Made Everyone on Twitter VERY Emotional

Lady Gaga's Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, is here. The doc, which recently premiered at TIFF, finally hit the streaming network at midnight on Friday, and there's no question that it's left her fans more than a little emotional. Gaga: Five Foot Two tackles everything from her battle with chronic pain and fibromyalgia to her meltdown on the set of American Horror Story. Above all, it's a raw depiction of the music icon, and Twitter had a LOT of thoughts about it.

