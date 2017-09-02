 Skip Nav
18 Recommended Reads From Your Favorite Bookworm, Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon posts books she loves on Instagram on the regular. Here's a roundup of her top picks from our friends at Off the Shelf, a daily blog that connects great books with great readers.

Reese Witherspoon is an Oscar-winning actress and producer, mother, Southern-inspired apparel designer . . . and book aficionado? Everyone knows she does it all, but we're currently most impressed with her juicy reading stash. In addition to gorgeous photos of her covetable life, her Instagram account is brimming with remarkable book recommendations. Keep reading to get fourteen Reese–approved reads you'll want on your own bookshelf ASAP.

Luckiest Girl Alive by Jessica Knoll
Me Before You by Jojo Moyes
I Am Malala by Malala Yousafzai
The Art Forger by B.A. Shapiro
Ashley's War by Gayle Tzemach Lemmon
Look At Me by Jennifer Egan
Not That Kind of Girl by Lena Dunham
The Engagements by J. Courtney Sullivan
Second Life by S.J. Watson
The Ocean at the End of the Lane by Neil Gaiman
Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty
One More Thing by B.J. Novak
All the Light We Cannot See by Anthony Doerr
In a Dark, Dark Wood by Ruth Ware
