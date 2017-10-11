 Skip Nav
25 Reactions We Had While Watching Riverdale's Thrilling Season 2 Premiere

When the Riverdale cast said they were going even darker this season, they weren't kidding. Jughead is tangled up with the Southside Serpents, Veronica is dealing with some major family issues, and Cheryl has officially gone full-on crazy. Although, we have to be honest — we're kind of loving the latter. Not only is the season two premiere filled with a whole lot of drama, but it also unveils a brand-new killer. Yep, on top of all that, there's now a murderer on the loose. Relive all the crazy moments ahead!

When Fred Dreams About Archie's High School Graduation
When Betty Tells Her Mom She Almost Hooked Up With Jughead
When Jughead Hops on His Motorcycle Like a Total Bad Boy
When Archie Looks Like a Helpless Puppy While Calling His Mom
When Jughead "Tags Along" For Archie's Statement With the Sheriff
When Veronica Manages to Make Fred's Shooting All About Her
When Jughead Enlists Help From the Southside Serpents
When Veronica Hooks Up With Archie in the Shower
When Cheryl Makes Her Grand Entrance With the Hair Flip to End All Hair Flips
When Bughead Rides a Motorcycle Together and You've Never Felt More Alive
When Veronica Accuses Her Mother of Murder
When Josie Says the Pussycats Are Sending Fred as Many of Their Nine Lives as He Needs
When Pop Refers to the Shooter as the "Angel of Death"
When Jughead Is Reunited With His One True Love: A Hamburger
When Cheryl Threatens Her Mom
When Archie Reveals He Was Held at Gunpoint
When Cheryl Gives Fred the "Kiss of Life"
When Archie and Veronica Get Married in a Dream Sequence
When Fred Finally Wakes Up
When Betty and Jughead Kiss and Make Up in the Rain
When Jughead Finds the Serpents Torturing a Guy in His Living Room
When You Could Cut the Tension at the Lodge Family Reunion With a Knife
When Miss Grundy Makes a Cameo With Her New Student
. . . But Then She Gets Strangled to Death With Her Own Bow!
When You Realize the Killer Is the Same Person Who Shot Fred
