Riverdale Season 2: What's About to Change for Archie and the Gang

Riverdale's is officially on hiatus mode, but we have some pretty juicy details to hold us over until season two. With that huge cliffhanger during the season one finale, there is bound to be even more darkness along the way — including another possible murder investigation! While the fate of some of our favorite characters (and couples) still hangs by a thread, we are anxious to see what dark turn the series will take next season. Get the scoop on the most crucial details below.

There's Going to Be Even More Mystery

Even though we found out who Jason Blossom's killer is at the end of season one, there is even more drama in store. "There's going to be a new mystery involved," Lili Reinhart told POPSUGAR at WonderCon, noting: "That mystery is kind of started in the finale of our season one."

Another Character Might Die

The small town of Riverdale just can't escape death, can it? While the finale leaves the fate of Fred Andrews up in the air, we have a strong inkling he doesn't make it. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa even hinted this event will be a major turning point for Archie next season like "when Bruce Wayne sees his parents gunned down in Crime Alley or when Peter Parker learns that that his Uncle Ben was murdered by a burglar." Did you catch that those are both examples of characters who die?

ADVERTISEMENT

You'll Be Seeing More of Kevin and FP

Even if Luke Perry's character does kick the bucket, you can breath a sigh of relief knowing that Skeet Ulrich (FP Jones) and Casey Cott (Kevin Keller) will have even more screen time. Both of the actors have been upped to season two regulars!

There's a New Reggie in Town

After 13 Reasons Why's season two renewal, Ross Butler has left the show as Archie's nemesis, Reggie. Don't worry though, his replacement, Charles Melton, is just as attractive.

Sabrina Spellman Could Make an Appearance

Yes, you read that right. Aguirre-Sacasa told TheWrap that the possibility of seeing the teenage witch on Riverdale is "certainly within the realm of possibility" next season. "As dark as Riverdale is, the vision for Sabrina is even darker," he added. "Riverdale is on one side of the Sweetwater River and Greendale, where Sabrina lives, is on the other. There's sort of that mythic idea that on one side of the river there's one reality, and on the other side of the river there's another reality. So who knows?" We already have a few actresses in mind for the bewitching role.

Things Are About to Get Dark and Weird

During a Reddit AMA ("ask me anything"), Cole Sprouse gave a quick tease about what fans can expect from season two saying it was going to be "darker and weirder." Aguirre-Sacasa also told Entertainment Weekly that "there will be a big genre element" next season. "It won't suddenly just be a coming-of-age drama. There will definitely be a very strong, bold genre statement. We're telling, for us, kind of the best version of a murder mystery: Who killed Jason Blossom? So whatever twist in genre element that we add in season two, it's going to be different from that and probably, I think, it's going to make people go, 'They're not really doing that, are they?'"

We Might Get to Meet Betty's Older Brother

Aside from that huge cliffhanger during the finale, the show casually drops a major bombshell about the Cooper family — Alice has a son. While it is implied that it's Hal's kid, we have a crazy theory that FP is the dad. We can only imagine what drama this will cause for Betty and Jughead (sharing a sibling often does that to a couple).