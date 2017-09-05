Romantic Books Turning Into Movies
11 Love Stories to Read Before You See the Movie
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
11 Love Stories to Read Before You See the Movie
There are a ton of books becoming movies, but if you'd rather read (and, later, see) something romantic, we've got you covered. There are several beautiful love stories in the works, while some are on the racier side (hello, Fifty Shades). Find your next romance to get sucked into — and then see if you can imagine your favorite actors as the love interests!
0previous images
-20more images