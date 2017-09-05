 Skip Nav
The 54 New Movies You Need to Watch on Netflix in September
11 Love Stories to Read Before You See the Movie

There are a ton of books becoming movies, but if you'd rather read (and, later, see) something romantic, we've got you covered. There are several beautiful love stories in the works, while some are on the racier side (hello, Fifty Shades). Find your next romance to get sucked into — and then see if you can imagine your favorite actors as the love interests!

Beautiful Ruins by Jess Walter
The Rosie Project by Graeme Simsion
The Engagements by J. Courtney Sullivan
The Night Circus by Erin Morgenstern
Beautiful Disaster by Jamie McGuire
Fifty Shades Freed
Birdsong by Sebastian Faulks
All the Bright Places by Jennifer Niven
The Mountain Between Us by Charles Martin
Americanah by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie
The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight by Jennifer E. Smith
