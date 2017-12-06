 Skip Nav
Rosa Is Bisexual on Brooklyn Nine-Nine

A Character Came Out as Bisexual on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, and Fans Are So Freakin' Excited

Rosa Diaz (aka Emily Goldfinch, if you're talking to her neighbors) has long been a fan favorite on Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Underneath her tough, standoffish exterior is a lovable heart of gold, much like the rest of the characters on the Fox comedy. But on Tuesday night's episode, which marked the 99th episode of the series, we got a big piece of information regarding the notoriously tight-lipped detective's love life post-Adrian Pimento (Jason Mantzoukas).

During a scene with Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio), Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) gets a phone call from a woman who can be heard calling her "babe." Although she initially tries to brush it off and say it was her sister on the other end of the line, Boyle immediately realizes it's something more than that. "I'm dating a woman. I'm bi," she tells him.

The scene is incredibly simple and understated, which makes it feel even more important. Not only is it a moment of major character development for Rosa, but it also provides more onscreen representation for the LGBTQ+ community.

"I was so excited about it because as somebody who identifies as bi — queer — I just had nothing like that when I was growing up," Beatriz explained to Variety after the episode aired. "The gay characters I can remember were most often stereotypes. Even a show like Friends, you watch back, and you're like, 'Ooh, I can't believe that's the choice they made.' And as someone who's bi, you have absolutely nothing — no representation at all. And to be able to try to do something like that on our show and have a character come out as bi was really important for me."

Needless to say, Twitter is still pretty emotional about it.















