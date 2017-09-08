Get Ready to Sob Buckets Over Sam Smith's Gorgeous New Song

Sam Smith is stepping back into the spotlight with a gut-wrenching new song. After nearly two years of no music, the Grammy-winning singer released the first single from his sophomore album, "Too Good At Goodbyes." Not only are the sad lyrics truly captivating, but the sound of his pitch-perfect voice alone will make your eyes well up with tears. And new music isn't the only thing we have to look forward to. Smith is set to perform a series of intimate shows next week!