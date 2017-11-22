 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
A Reminder That SNL's "Back Home Ballers" Is the Best Thanksgiving Sketch Ever
Game of Thrones
27 Game of Thrones Season 8 Theories to Read Until the Show Returns
Pitch Perfect 3
7 Guaranteed Things We Know About Pitch Perfect 3
Dancing with the Stars
Dancing With the Stars's Season 25 Winner Shouldn't Come as a Surprise to Fans

Saturday Night Live "Back Home Ballers" With Cameron Diaz

A Reminder That SNL's "Back Home Ballers" Is the Best Thanksgiving Sketch Ever

You know what's awesome about going home for Thanksgiving? Everything. Back in 2014, Saturday Night Live's all-girl group welcomed host Cameron Diaz for a rap about the benefits of traveling home for the holiday. Turns out they're all about napping, using the free WiFi, and eating everything out of bowls. Prepare to get a lot of flashbacks of "(Do It on My) Twin Bed" from 2013. The best part is when Lil' Baby Aidy (Aidy Bryant) takes trash out to the curb and is confronted by a neighbor who just wants to know how she's been doing. So awkward, and so worth revisiting every single year.

Join the conversation
Holiday EntertainmentViral VideosSaturday Night LiveThanksgivingCameron DiazTV
Celebrity Weddings
All the Celebrities Who Have Served as a Friend's Bridesmaid
by Meghan Rooney
Eminem's Performance on Saturday Night Live 2017
Eminem
Eminem Performs a Medley of His Hit Songs on SNL, and We Want an Encore
by Terry Carter
Paid Leave Video With Woman Pregnant For 5 Years
Viral Videos
The Reason This Woman Has "Decided" to Stay Pregnant For 260 Weeks
by Alessia Santoro
Taylor Swift at Saturday Night Live Afterparty 2017
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift's SNL Afterparty Pictures Will Make You Wish You Were There
by Kelsie Gibson
Lion King Auditions SNL Skit Video
The Lion King
Kit Harington, Eminem, and Oprah Audition For The Lion King in This SNL Skit
by Terry Carter
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds