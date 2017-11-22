A Reminder That SNL's "Back Home Ballers" Is the Best Thanksgiving Sketch Ever

You know what's awesome about going home for Thanksgiving? Everything. Back in 2014, Saturday Night Live's all-girl group welcomed host Cameron Diaz for a rap about the benefits of traveling home for the holiday. Turns out they're all about napping, using the free WiFi, and eating everything out of bowls. Prepare to get a lot of flashbacks of "(Do It on My) Twin Bed" from 2013. The best part is when Lil' Baby Aidy (Aidy Bryant) takes trash out to the curb and is confronted by a neighbor who just wants to know how she's been doing. So awkward, and so worth revisiting every single year.