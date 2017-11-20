 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Shawn Mendes Brought His Good Looks and Stellar Vocals to the AMAs
Award Season
Here Are All the Winners of the 2017 American Music Awards!
Award Season
The Iconic Diana Ross Turned Her AMAs Performance Into a Giant Family Affair
Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera's Whitney Houston Tribute at the AMAs Will Give You Goosebumps

Shawn Mendes's American Music Awards Performance 2017

Shawn Mendes Brought His Good Looks and Stellar Vocals to the AMAs

Shawn Mendes has been winning us over this year with his hit single "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," but his American Music Awards performance on Sunday night just sealed the deal. The 19-year-old singer and heartthrob hit the stage with just a guitar and his stellar vocals and had us swooning over every minute of it. Yeah, we've officially joined his fan club. Watch his AMAs performance above now!

Join the conversation
Shawn MendesAward SeasonAmerican Music AwardsMusicTV
Award Season
Pink and Kelly Clarkson's "Everybody Hurts" Cover Will Knock the Wind Out of You
by Quinn Keaney
The Punisher Soundtrack
Music
Every Song You Hear in The Punisher's First Season
by Shontel Horne
Shawn Mendes's American Music Awards Performance 2016
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Did Not Take It Easy on Our Hearts at the American Music Awards
by Monica Sisavat
Lady Gaga's 2017 American Music Awards Performance
Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga's Soulful AMAs Performance Is What Dreams Are Made Of
by Quinn Keaney
Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran Singing "Mercy" Video
Music
Shawn Mendes Fans Go Ballistic During His Surprise Duet of "Mercy" With Ed Sheeran
by Quinn Keaney
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds