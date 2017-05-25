14 Times You Could Totally Relate to Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie's Not-So-Simple Life

It's been almost 10 years since The Simple Life went off the air. Even though we no longer get to watch Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton milk cows and work the drive-thru line at a fast-food restaurant, the show spawned some of the most memorable quotes in reality-TV show history. Remember when Hilton was confused about what exactly a Walmart sells? Or, how about the time they both worked at a funeral home? While we can't relate to everything they did on the show, we can still definitely apply these 14 quotes to our everyday lives.