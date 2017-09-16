Sister Act Cast Reunites 25 Years Later For a Joyous Performance of "I Will Follow Him"

 Skip Nav
Sister Act, which first hit theaters in 1992, is easily one of the best movies to come out of that decade. Now, 25 years later, the cast has reunited to celebrate the joyous comedy that captured so many hearts way back when. Whoopi Goldberg (Deloris Van Cartier), Wendy Makkena (Mary Robert), Kathy Najimy (Mary Patrick), Sheri Izzard, Darlene Koldenhoven, Beth Fowler, Andrea Robinson, and Prudence Holmes linked up on The View in honor of the film's milestone, where they busted out a spirited rendition of "I Will Follow Him." Press play above, and let the nostalgia roll over you.

