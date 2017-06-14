 Skip Nav
16 Life Lessons From That's So Raven That Will Make You Say, "Oh, Snap!"

It was easy to relate to Raven Baxter on Disney Channel's That's So Raven. Her bubbly personality and enviable fashion sense made her the girl next door you wished you were BFFs with in real life. Although the show revolved around an unrealistic premise of a high school teen who had psychic visions, the valuable nuggets of wisdom the show gave us were, and still are, vital to the real world. Who could forget that time Raven had to stand up for herself when she confronted a racist job recruiter? Or the time she made no apologies for her curvy figure? Those classic moments make the announcement of the upcoming reboot that much more exciting. Keep reading to relive 16 life lessons you learned from That's So Raven that will probably definitely make you say, "Oh, snap!"

