The 10 Songs Every Little Mix Fan Should Know

Are you a newbie to the magic that is Little Mix? We welcome you and respectfully add, FINALLY. This sorely underrated girl group out of the UK has been around since 2011, and to say they've had a couple of hits would be an understatement. Before you dive into the deep end of the Mixer (the name for Little Mix fans) pool, we're rounded up five songs that will introduce you to the group's sound and make you wonder how you ever let them slip under your radar.