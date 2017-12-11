 Skip Nav
Stranger Things Bad Lip Reading Video

This "Bad Lip Reading" of Stranger Things Is as Strange (and Hysterical) as It Gets

If you need something to curb your Stranger Things addiction until season three, the folks at Bad Lip Reading have you covered. The popular YouTube channel just released its own rendition of the Netflix series, and it's not-so-surprisingly hysterical. In the 18-minute video, the character's voices are dubbed over to speak gibberish according to a totally revamped plot line that features Will and his friends rehearsing for a talent show and Chief Hopper and Joyce Beyers arguing over musical preferences. The wildly random compilation really just speaks for itself, so watch it above and get ready for your daily dose of chuckles.
Stranger ThingsViral VideosFall TVHumorTV
