Remember How Terrifying The Strangers Was? Well, the Sequel Is Coming

A surprising number of people will tell you that The Strangers, a 2008 home invasion horror movie starring Liv Tyler and Scott Speedman, is one of the scariest movies ever. There's something about the terrifying mix of facts that make up the movie: it's loosely based on true events, it's something that can literally happen to anyone, and the killers don't seem to select their victims for any reason other than that they were home. Now, the sequel is coming back for round two. Titled The Strangers: Prey at Night, it looks like our favorite (or most reviled) masked villains are up to their old tricks. Suddenly, "I Think We're Alone Now" by Tiffany is the scariest song ever written. Good luck with your nightmares!