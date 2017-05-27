24 Beloved Shows That Are Ending in 2017

While it would be lovely if all our favorite shows lasted until the end of time (just kidding, remember the last season of Lost?), all good things must come to an end. In this case, some of our favorite TV shows are already scheduled to finish up in 2017. Not quite canceled but not quite renewed, these shows were given a gift from the network gods: a forewarning of their inevitable demise. So that you can plan out your emotions accordingly, here's a list of the shows that we know are airing their final episode in 2017. As you read, please hum the lyrics to Green Day's "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)." Thank you.