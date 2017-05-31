 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
13 Random TV Shows You Weren't Allowed to Watch as a Kid
Netflix Roundup
38 New Movies and TV Shows You Can Binge on Netflix in June
Entertainment News
TV Scorecard: Which Shows Have Been Renewed or Canceled in 2017?
Summer
30 Must-Read Summer Books You Need in Your Beach Bag
View on One Page
Photo 1 of 14  
ADVERTISEMENT ()
1
13 Random TV Shows You Weren't Allowed to Watch as a Kid

One of the many advantages of being an "adult" is that you get to watch whatever you want on TV. You may find this privilege to be especially liberating, if you (like me) also had parents who forbade you from watching certain TV shows. I still remember getting HBO, only to be told Sex and the City was off limits. I'm also just now finding that I didn't have the only set of parents who said Friends was just a bunch of people having sex, but Seinfeld was A-OK. (Where's the logic?) Take a look to see all the shows our editors weren't allowed to watch!

Related
31 Vintage Shows on Netflix You Need to Binge Next

Previous Next
Join the conversation
NostalgiaTV
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
TV
What SNL's Season Would Have Looked Like If Hillary Clinton Won
by India Yaffe
Game of Thrones Behind-the-Scenes Moments
Game of Thrones
22 Behind-the-Scenes Moments on Game of Thrones That Will Change How You See Everyone
by Shannon Vestal Robson
Brick Wall Optical Illusion Photo
Facebook
This Brick Wall Optical Illusion Is Making the Internet Go INSANE
by Macy Cate Williams
Jim Parsons
by Monica Sisavat
New Movies on Netflix June 2017
Netflix Roundup
by Quinn Keaney
Mark Zuckerberg Super PAC Disrupt For America
Politics
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
RBD: Where Are They Now?
Nostalgia
RBD: Where Are They Now?
by Celia Fernandez
Who Is Mark Usher on House of Cards?
House of Cards
by Maggie Pehanick
Math Puzzle Mistake
Facebook
If You Try to Figure Out the Mistake in This Math Problem, It'll Make You Go Crazy
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Where Did Kate Middleton and Prince William Honeymoon?
The Royals
Here's Everything We Could Dig Up on Will and Kate's Top-Secret Honeymoon
by Monica Sisavat
Does Queen Elizabeth II Watch The Crown?
Queen Elizabeth II
by Quinn Keaney
Grace Kelly and Prince Rainier III Family Pictures
Grace Kelly
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds