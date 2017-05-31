13 Random TV Shows You Weren't Allowed to Watch as a Kid

One of the many advantages of being an "adult" is that you get to watch whatever you want on TV. You may find this privilege to be especially liberating, if you (like me) also had parents who forbade you from watching certain TV shows. I still remember getting HBO, only to be told Sex and the City was off limits. I'm also just now finding that I didn't have the only set of parents who said Friends was just a bunch of people having sex, but Seinfeld was A-OK. (Where's the logic?) Take a look to see all the shows our editors weren't allowed to watch!



31 Vintage Shows on Netflix You Need to Binge Next Related