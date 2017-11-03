5 Intimate Details Taylor Swift Reveals About Joe Alwyn in "Call It What You Want"

Taylor Swift is head over heels in love, and she doesn't care who knows. Just a week before the release of her highly anticipated sixth album, Reputation, the singer dropped "Call It What You Want" on Thursday. Not only is the love song a complete 180 from her past upbeat singles, but it also gives us a closer look at her low-key relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn. While the couple has been notoriously private about their romance in the past, it seems like Swift is getting more comfortable talking about their love, or at least writing about him in her songs. See how their love story (probably) unfolded in the revealing lyrics below.

"My castle crumbled overnight / I brought a knife to a gunfight / They took the crown, but it's alright." — Swift seems to be referencing her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West and the Twitter hashtag #TaylorSwiftIsOverParty that emerged when Kardashian posted a video of the infamous phone call between Swift and West about his song, "Famous," in July 2016.

"Nobody's heard from me for months / I'm doing better than I ever was, 'cause." — Following the backlash from Kardashian's Snapchat videos, Swift seemed to vanish from the spotlight entirely. Aside from performing at the DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert in February, Swift hasn't made any public appearances to promote her new album, Reputation .

"My baby's fit like a daydream / Walking with his head down / I'm the one he's walking to." — As Swift tried to stay out of the spotlight, she seemed to grow closer with Alwyn in the process. The singer reportedly rented a house in North London for their secret rendezvous, and they wore disguises around town to keep away from paparazzi. They were even spotted "keeping their heads down" in black hoodies as they left her NYC apartment this September.

"And I know I make the same mistakes every time / Bridges burn, I never learn, at least I did one thing right / I did one thing right." — Even though Swift has a "reputation" for falling fast, she seems to be telling fans that this time is different. While her past relationships have been twisted by the media, her relationship with Alwyn was completely out of the public eye and more personal. She even adds that she wants to wear his initial on a chain around her neck, "not because he owns [her], but 'cause he really knows [her]."

"I recall late November, holdin' my breath / Slowly I said, 'You don't need to save me / But would you run away with me?'" — While the exact start date on Swift and Alwyn's relationship is a little fuzzy, the singer was spotted attending a screening of his film Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk last November. Late November also happens to be one of Swift's final public outings in NYC, when she supported friend Todrick Hall during his run in Kinky Boots on Broadway. Perhaps, that's when she decided to run away with Alwyn to his home town in London.