We've Decoded the Hidden References in Taylor Swift's "Ready For It" Video So You Don't Have To

Taylor Swift really loves to keep us guessing. On Thursday, the singer dropped the music video for her song "Ready For It?," and just like her crazy "Look What You Made Me Do" video, it is crawling with hidden references. From her relationship with her new boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, to her complicated relationship with the media, it goes without saying that this futuristic video is one tangled and intricate web. While some of the references are quite literally spelled out on the wall, others are a little more understated. If you missed some of them the first time, fear not; we've decoded all of them so you don't have to.



