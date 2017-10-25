Taylor Swift Is a Naked Robot in the First Look at Her "Ready For It" Music Video

Ready or not, Taylor Swift has a new music video on the horizon. Shortly after releasing her third single "Gorgeous" from her upcoming album Reputation, the singer announced that the music video for ". . . Ready For It?" would be dropping on Thursday. The 15-second clip may be brief, but it's full of action. There are strikes of lightning, a creepy hooded figure, and a naked robot version of Swift herself. If we know anything about the singer though, it's sure to be packed with hidden references.