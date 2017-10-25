 Skip Nav
Stranger Things
Stranger Things Season 2: Everything We Know
Opinion
Um, Honestly, I Don't Really Care If Gabriel Dies on The Walking Dead
Halloween
8 Seriously Spooky Audiobooks to Enjoy This Halloween — and Maybe the Rest of the Year, Too

Taylor Swift "Ready For It" Music Video

Taylor Swift Is a Naked Robot in the First Look at Her "Ready For It" Music Video

Ready or not, Taylor Swift has a new music video on the horizon. Shortly after releasing her third single "Gorgeous" from her upcoming album Reputation, the singer announced that the music video for ". . . Ready For It?" would be dropping on Thursday. The 15-second clip may be brief, but it's full of action. There are strikes of lightning, a creepy hooded figure, and a naked robot version of Swift herself. If we know anything about the singer though, it's sure to be packed with hidden references.

Join the conversation
Taylor SwiftMusic VideosMusic
Taylor Swift
The 5 Most Telling References in Taylor Swift's "Gorgeous," From Calvin Harris to Her Cats
by Laura Marie Meyers
Selena Gomez "Wolves" Music Video
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez Declares She's "Been Crying With the Wolves" in Her New Song
by Celia Fernandez
Taylor Swift Loves to Cook For Boyfriend Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Loves to Cook For Boyfriend Joe Alwyn
by Sen Ayané
Songs to Show You're in Love
Spotify
44 Songs Perfect For Falling in Love
by Michele Bird
Hot Joe Alwyn Pictures
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift Is Right — Joe Alwyn Is Gorgeous
by Kelsie Gibson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds