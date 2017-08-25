Taylor Swift "Look What You Made Me Do" Details
Every Single Thing Related to Taylor Swift's New Song, All in One Place
Thanks to cryptic social media posts, an album announcement, and a new single, Taylor Swift has fully dominated headlines across the internet this week — including on POPSUGAR. First, the singer cleared out all her social media accounts, prompting fans to go into high alert for new music. Soon after, she posted a few mysterious clips of a snake, and by Wednesday, she confirmed suspicions of a new song and an upcoming album. Can't keep up with all the buzz? From the single itself to all the reactions and every bit of backstory you could possibly need, we've rounded up all the details on "Look What You Made Me Do":
- On Wednesday, Swift announced that her new album, Reputation, will be released on Nov. 10.
- She released the first single off her new album, "Look What You Made Me Do," on Thursday night — to mixed reviews.
- FYI, if the beat sounds familiar, that's because you've already heard it.
- Oh, and did you catch the Mean Girls reference in the song?
- Some of the song's lyrics shocked people, and the words hint that Swift might be heading into a new, darker era with her music and style.
- It didn't take fans long to realize that "Look What You Made Me Do" is probably about Kanye West — and about last year's drama in particular.
- The "Look What You Made Me Do" music video will drop during Sunday night's MTV VMAs, but in the meantime, she's already shared a sneak peek.
- One last question on everyone's minds: Will she appear at the VMAs this weekend? Stay tuned . . .
Image Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for DIRECTV