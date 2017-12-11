 Skip Nav
This Gorgeous Egg Candle "Hatches" as It Melts, So You Can Be the Mother of Dragons
This Gorgeous Egg Candle "Hatches" as It Melts, So You Can Be the Mother of Dragons

Let's be real — unlike Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen, most of us don't have rich friends who can gift us dragon eggs when we marry dashing Dothraki warlords. But since you're reading this, you do have internet access, which means you too can become the Mother of Dragons. With ThinkGeek's dragon egg candle ($36), you can "hatch" your own monstrous, reptilian baby as the wax melts; all you need is a flame. Dracarys!

Each scaly shelled candle contains either a black, red, or green baby dragon, so you could feasibly collect three unique figurines to name Drogon, Viserion, and Rhaegal. Picture lighting the candles to burn while you binge-watch GOT or to create ambience next to your piping-hot bubble bath. The khaleesi was right: fire cannot kill a dragon, only help it hatch. Check out photos of the candle, then order some eggs for yourself or as a gift!

