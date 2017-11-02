 Skip Nav
10 Times When Loki Was Actually Low-Key

It's been a busy few years for Loki — as well as Tom Hiddleston, the actor who portrays him — and things will likely get more eventful once Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters this week. Even though Loki is a dangerous supervillain and spends most of his time throwing knives, making himself invisible, and plotting against his adoptive brother, deep down he's really just like the rest of us. Loki, too, likes to curl up with a good book, kick back and relax at home, and even hang out with kids — lest we forget, he literally has all the time in the world. In honor of the much-anticipated movie's release, we're taking a look at some of the times Loki was actually low-key.

1. Pondering His Life
2. Public Speaking
3. After a Long Talk With a Good Friend
4. Curling Up With a Good Book
5. Babysitting
6. Remembering a Joke Someone Told Him
7. Posing For His Match.com Profile Photo
8. Letting His Hair Down After a Long Day of Work
9. Daydreaming
10. Enjoying His Alone Time
