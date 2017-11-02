10 Times When Loki Was Actually Low-Key

It's been a busy few years for Loki — as well as Tom Hiddleston, the actor who portrays him — and things will likely get more eventful once Thor: Ragnarok hits theaters this week. Even though Loki is a dangerous supervillain and spends most of his time throwing knives, making himself invisible, and plotting against his adoptive brother, deep down he's really just like the rest of us. Loki, too, likes to curl up with a good book, kick back and relax at home, and even hang out with kids — lest we forget, he literally has all the time in the world. In honor of the much-anticipated movie's release, we're taking a look at some of the times Loki was actually low-key.