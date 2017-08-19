 Skip Nav
The Total Solar Eclipse Playlist You Didn't Know You Needed

On Aug. 21, the United States will be treated to a total solar eclipse — a rare solar event that hasn't happened since 1991 and which will not happen again until 2024. This year, the exciting eclipse will be visible throughout the nation at varying times. Naturally, Bonnie Tyler will be celebrating the total solar eclipse by performing her iconic song "Total Eclipse of the Heart" on a Royal Caribbean cruise, Oasis of the Seas. If hopping aboard that cruise ship is not in your immediate plans, consider having a more intimate gathering with friends, family, and these thematically relevant songs.

Just remember, you'll have to download the free Spotify software or app to listen to our playlists.

SpotifySolar EclipseMusic VideosPlaylistMusic
Spotify
